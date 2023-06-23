How Black Adam Sets Up DC Movie Future

Black Adam is more than just the introduction of a new DC movie antihero – it's a film that gives something of a soft-reboot for the entire DCEU franchise. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson always warned fans that Black Adam would change the entire nature of the DC Movie Universe – and he wasn't wrong about that. With Black Adam's debut onscreen we get a whole new corner of the DCEU to explore, tie-together some loose threads from the current franchise, and get wider implication of a much wider universe and mythos than what is featured in Black Adam's story.

Needless to say, in order to break this all down we will be discussing Black Adam SPOILERS!

Black Adam Ending & Post-Credits Scene Explained

The final act of Black Adam sees Teth-Adam surrender himself to Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and A.R.G.U.S., and put on permanent stasis. Unfortunately, Adam takes himself out of commission right when Intergang's leader, Ishmael (Marwan Kenzari) transforms himself into the demonic entity called "Sabbac." As Sabbac threatens to burn Adam's home city of Kahndaq, the JSA finds that they are ill-equipped to handle the threat, and Doctor Fate ends up sacrificing his life in order to summon Adam back into the fight.

Black Adam helps defeat Sabbac, and is left in somewhat of an awkward place. The resolution is found when Kahndaq's people embrace Adam as their champion, refusing to let 'outside invaders' determine his (and their) fate. Amanda Waller and the JSA all capitulate, declaring that Adam can only operate within the borders of Khandaq. Waller warns that violating that mandate will make her send all kinds of powerful deterrents to force his compliance. The most powerful of those deterrents immediately shows up in the form of Henry Cavill's Superman! But, rather than fight, Superman seems more interested in talking with Black Adam.

How Black Adam Sets Up The DCEU Future

Justice League II – The Rock kept saying the tagline that with Black Adam the "hierarchy of power" in the DCEU would change – and that statement was way more literal than it seemed. Black Adam's power comes from the same wizards that created the superhero Shazam – as seen in the Shazam! solo film and Black Adam's origin flashbacks. With Black Adam now in modern day, there is legitimate reason to question what the character's immediate future in the DCEU will be. The question of power – and the intents of using it – is one Teth-Adam will have to decide on soon – and really, his meeting with Superman could be the start of a whole new era for the Justice League. DC Comics recently made Black Adam a core member of the team, even though his views and tactics indeed rub Superman the wrong way. That comic book twist could be a preamble to what the DCEU has planned. Superman and Black Adam didn't just meet for nothing.... It will be interesting to see how The Flash and Aquaman 2 treat the idea of a new era of Justice League heroes coming together.

Beyond Black Adam possibly getting a slot on the new Justice League team, the movie also opens doors to some big new corners of the DC Universe we have yet to visit in the DCEU:

Hawkworld – While Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) never has his origin explained in Black Adam, it's made clear that this version of the character that leads the JSA is drawn from the "Hawkworld" era of DC Comics. Hawkman started as a re-incarnated warrior from ancient days, but his story was retconned in the Silver Age to make him and Hawkwoman aliens from the planet Thanagar, where the substance known as "Nth metal" gives Thanagarians powerful technological advantages, like flight harnesses, uniquely powerful weapons, and vehicles and armor that are nearly indestructible. Black Adam hints at all of this through Hawkman's character, and its a part of the DCEU we now want to see more of.

DC Supernatural – The supernatural/mystical side of the DCEU has been hinted at in films like Suicide Squad (2016) and Wonder Woman. Black Adam shakes things up in the DC mystical world by killing off Ken Nelson (Pierce Brosnan) as Doctor Fate. The Helmet of Fate now has no living avatar, and the Lord of Order Nabu will no doubt be looking for a replacement. Until then, Chaos Magic and demon lords may have a rare opportunity to mess with the DCEU, which could require teams like the Justice League Dark to come together.

JSA History – Black Adam introduces a current JSA team, but also implies a whole lot more about the team's history. Hawkman and Doctor Fate's friendship certainly has hints of a long past of superhero adventures; while Atom Smasher's legacy is implied by a cameo from his predecessor and uncle, Al Pratt (Henry Winkler), the original Atom Smasher. That alone extends the history of the JSA in the DCEU from modern times to the Golden Age era, with many possible backstories to tell.

A.R.G.U.S. – It's clear in Black Adam that Amanda Waller's shady practices with Task Force X have been amended into a new system where she works with actual hero groups like the JSA. After two Suicide Squad missions and Peacemaker saying the world, it's good to "The Wall" showing growth!

Shazam! – While the connection is never focused on, Black Adam's origin is clearly directly connected with the Shazam! movie franchise, making a future crossover inevitable – whether it's in each character's solo franchises, or a Justice League team-up.

Black Adam is now in theaters.