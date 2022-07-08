Black Panther 2 Filming Start Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

In a piece revealing that Marvel Studios is exploring new potential terms in its talent contracts, TheWrap reports that a production start date for Black Panther 2 is already penciled in. The trade notes that the sequel could get in front of cameras in June of 2021 and potentially with new deals in place for the talent as new language is reportedly being considered. These new contracts, should they go through, would allow for key above-the-line talent (meaning the actors, writers, directors and producers) to receive adjusted compensation (in place of an expected backend bonus) should the film premiere on Disney+ instead of in theaters.

To this point Disney and Marvel have made no public comment that they intend to do this with Marvel movies and even doubled down that Black Widow, their next feature film, will premiere in theaters in May during the Disney Investor Day presentation. What these conversations no doubt stem from is WarnerMedia's recent announcement that their entire 2021 slate will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on the same days.

This new came on the heels of Wonder Woman 1984 being put in that position and apparently paying its star a giant sum to make it happen. Reports since then have indicated talent on other WB movies are upset they're not being compensated similarly. Though Marvel Studios hasn't moved any of its movies from a theatrical to streaming debut the studio no doubt wants to avoid any situations like that should they be forced to put any of their movies on Disney+ rather than in theaters.

Black Panther 2 was recently delayed by the studio from a May 2022 release until July of the same year. The sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman no doubt played a part in that release delay, and Marvel recently confirmed that they will not recast the role after his death.

"I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear family and a member of the Marvel studios family," Kevin Feige said on Investor Day. "Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual, who effected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past and it's for that reason that we will not recast the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the King of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

Black Panther II will be released on July 8, 2022.