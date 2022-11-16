Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Breaks $200 Million, Second Weekend Forecast Revealed

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office, and second-week forecasts for the film are looking very good. Current projections are saying that Black Panther 2 is poised to one again top the box office with $70M-$72M, which is about a 60% drop-off, week-over-week. The race is now on to see if Wakanda Forever's nearly three-hour runtime will be on a drag on repeat viewings or ticket sales with casual moviegoers in the coming weeks.

At the same time: the coming weeks will see Marvel largely unchallenged at the box office over the key Thanksgiving Holiday and earliest waves of Winter Break holidays; that could result in the film doing steady (if not huge) numbers for weeks on end, resulting in another big overall box office return. The only immediate challenge to Black Panther 2 will be Avatar: The Way of Water in mid-December, which is a milestone event film that's still inevitably going to be raking in big box office returns for Disney (which is also Marvel Studio's parent company).

Meanwhile, the rest of Hollywood is hoping that Marvel and Black Panther 2 will spark some trickle-down renewed interest in what has been a lackluster season for the theater industry – especially as awards season hopefuls are starting to arrive.

So far, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever broke opening weekend records for November, taking in $185M domestically and $330M worldwide. That puts it behind the pace of other recent Marvel releases like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as the three-day opening of the first Black Panther. However in full context, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is definitely the standout performer at the Fall 2022 box office, which is still trying to shrug off the post-pandemic funk.

In Black Panther: Wakana Forever, "Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers (Tenoch Huerta's Namor) in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters.

Source: Deadline