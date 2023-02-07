Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Speaks Out on the Legacy From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Like the source material it pulls from, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started handing down its superhero mantles. Given both Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) have been put out of commission, new heroes are wearing the Captain America and Iron Man mantles. The latter was formally introduced during the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams officially debuted. According to the actor, her solo Ironheart series hits the ground running building upon the moments seen in Wakanda Forever.

"[Having Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lead into Ironheart] is pure joy," Thorne told Variety while at the red carpet premiere for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "It's pure, unfiltered excitement and readiness to really carry that momentum and carry the mantle. To pass it off and add to the greatness that Wakanda Forever has done such an exceptional job of laying the foundation for and building upon it. Now the only thing left to do is run with it."

Dominique Thorne on carrying the momentum from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to "Ironheart": “It’s pure joy, pure unfiltered excitement.” https://t.co/274r8X3JwO pic.twitter.com/OJwnkfsrXf — Variety (@Variety) February 7, 2023

What other characters will appear in Ironheart?

While Thorne wouldn't tell us exact details, she did mention to ComicBook.com earlier this month fans should get excited to see her character interact with the others in the show's "core ensemble."

"Honestly, I'm going to say it's the whole core ensemble," Thorne admitted. "It's really, look at me trying to answer without giving away the story line, but I definitely think the core cast is such, for the same reason that we've actually just touched on. I think, of course, I'm excited for folks to see more of Ironheart and to see these other layers that they didn't get to, they didn't get to see or capture in Wakanda Forever.

She added, "But, in that same vein, there's so much more color and experience and love being expressed in this show. Like, trust across the spectrum in a way that's real and authentic. And I thin that could be again, a very good thing and it could be incredibly refreshing for so many people. So, I'm really excited for them to see. For them to see the folks that are leading this show."

When will Ironheart be released?

Thorne's Riri Williams can first be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now streaming on Disney+. Ironheart is expected to debut on service sometime later this year after Secret Invasion, Echo, and potentially Loki Season 2 barring any new delays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

