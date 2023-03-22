Blue Beetle Fans Excited About Reported Trailer
Blue Beetle fans are excited about a possible trailer reveal coming soon. Because of some social media posts from the film's stars and other messages from scoopers, it feels like more Blue Beetle news is imminent. While everyone has been focusing on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, there has been a new DC hero waiting in the wings. Xolo Maridueña will play the beloved version of the Justice League staple. Blue Beetle has been on the radar of a lot of fans for a while now. Up until this week all fans could really say about the project was that they were excited and it seemed like the DC project would be an origin story. But, they might be closer than ever before to concrete details.
"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña told Comicbook.com during a recent interview. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."
BLUE BEETLE trailer soon! 🔥🔥🔥#BlueBeetle #BlueBeetleMovie #DCU pic.twitter.com/6skGNJvdwz— POC Culture (@POCculture) March 22, 2023
Are you pumped for Blue Beetle? Let us know in the comments down below!
Could it be March Madness
prevnext
ok so a few observations... DC is probably looking to drop the Blue Beetle trailer at the March Madness championship game. (A) this is less than a month after Shazam 2. LOL. it did that bad. anyways (B) marvel has taken that spot before but i dont think (continued)— rg! rebels/bad batch/tlou era (@knitknarg) March 22, 2023
The path is there
prevnext
MFs are absolutely sure that Blue Beetle won’t do that well in the box office…
It’s literally an August release and the only competition it has is the new TMNT movie which I doubt that will be a problem for it especially after how the last TMNT movies turned out. 🤷🏻 pic.twitter.com/QyG3TUwe3O— BlueAndor (@Gh0stAnd0r) March 22, 2023
A couple thoughts
prevnext
If WB doesn't want another Shazam situation. They gotta promote Blue Beetle heavy. Especially since it's the only August release after Turtles. Also don't have Spoiler moments in the promotion. pic.twitter.com/QA9gSzQveJ— Dylan G (@JDG919) March 22, 2023
Let's all hope its great
prevnext
7.5. I like Blue Beetle as a character, the suit looks DOPE, the team behind it seems to be solid, and the cast is pretty good. I don’t think it’ll be game changing, but I’m hoping it’ll be better than the superhero movies we’ve been getting lately— Devon Glackin (@Devostation_15) March 22, 2023
Give it to me
prevnext
trailer de blue beetle chegando pic.twitter.com/UtZ91pFonY— oscar loser paul mescal (@badleeray) March 22, 2023
Amen.
prevnext
Bro, I'll watch everything. Growing up, I was good at sports, so I never got bullied, but I got made fun of a lot by that crowd for being so into comics. The idea that we now live in a world where we have a live action, big budget Blue Beetle movie, or a Peacemaker show is WILD!— Morgan Leggett (@YouBettaLeggett) March 22, 2023
Let's freaking go
prevnext
I’m definitely watching Blue Beetle hb u guys? https://t.co/6pJU7F6lwU— Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) March 22, 2023
They were on to something
prev
Manifesting that the first trailer for blue beetle comes out next month or in may pic.twitter.com/hptfsz94og— Saint (@Saintrow1981) March 7, 2023