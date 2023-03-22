Blue Beetle Fans Excited About Reported Trailer

Blue Beetle fans are excited about a possible trailer reveal coming soon. Because of some social media posts from the film's stars and other messages from scoopers, it feels like more Blue Beetle news is imminent. While everyone has been focusing on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, there has been a new DC hero waiting in the wings. Xolo Maridueña will play the beloved version of the Justice League staple. Blue Beetle has been on the radar of a lot of fans for a while now. Up until this week all fans could really say about the project was that they were excited and it seemed like the DC project would be an origin story. But, they might be closer than ever before to concrete details.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña told Comicbook.com during a recent interview. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

