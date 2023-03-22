Blue Beetle Star Teases Trailer Coming Soon

Blue Beetle, DC's next movie hero, is about to arrive. On Wednesday, actor George Lopez took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Blue Beetle's cast and crew — Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle actor Xolo Maridueña, director Angel Manuel Soto, and co-star Harvey Guillén. In the caption of the photo, Lopez confirms speculation that Blue Beetle's first trailer is on the way. While a release date for the Blue Beetle trailer is not confirmed, we at least now know that it will be on the horizon.

""THE BEETLES,"" Lopez's caption reads. "SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE!! TRAILER COMING SOON AND YOU'RE GONNA LOVE IT!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 STAY TUNED👀 #BLUEBEETLE #BLUEBEETLEMOVIE #DCUniverse @harveyguillen @georgelopez @xolo_mariduena @angelmanuelsoto."

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime, who in the comics is a teenage superhero from El Paso, Texas who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. He is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Are you excited for DC's Blue Beetle movie? What do you think of the first trailer reportedly being on the way? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.