Kevin Smith Believes James Gunn Will Make Superman Soar

Superman: Legacy is in amazing hands according to Kevin Smith, who said that the movie will "soar." On the most recent episode of Fatman Beyond, the filmmaker talked about the prospect of a new Superman movie from DC Studios. Fans of the property were wondering who would be directing such a big project from the new "phase" of this franchise. Superman: Legacy is easily the most anticipated movie from all the ones that Gunn and Peter Safran announced earlier this year. With the DCEU kind of ending, the future is a massive question mark as we head into 2024 and beyond. Check out Smith's vote of confidence in Gun down below!

"Good for him man. I mean, James is crazy f--king talented. Definitely one of the best of us...But it's really f--king sweet man," Smith began. "You know, James is known for like weirder stuff and to see him taking on an American icon. I'm curious to see what he does with it."

"I look forward to see what James does the character," Smith continued. "Think of all the heart that he brought to the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which when first announced it was just like, 'They're doing that? Marvel's over.' And yet he found a way to bring incredible heart to those first two movies and it looks like from the trailer for the third one, even more heart to the third episode. So I can't wait to see what he does with Superman. Pun intended, he will make Superman soar. I have the utmost confidence in him."

Why Is James Gunn Directing Superman: Legacy?

On Twitter, the new DC Studios head explained his decision to take on the biggest project of their first phase, "Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn said. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him."

Gunn added, "It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago — I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage — how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

