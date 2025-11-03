Blumhouse’s Reboot of Classic Horror Franchise Gets Update That Breaks a 93-Year Trend (Is Tom Cruise To Blame?)

Blumhouse has a unique place in Hollywood, as the horror house not only delivers original stories to the big screen but also manages to successfully reboot older franchises. Though their biggest success is the 2018 reboot of Halloween and its two sequels, Blumhouse has also found success reviving long-dormant series like The Invisible Man, which became Leigh Whannell’s beloved 2020 feature film. The success of that film has led to Blumhouse working on other Universal monster titles, with a reboot of The Wolf Man debuting earlier this year and a new take on The Mummy coming in 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are two big things to keep in mind for Blumhouse’s new revival of The Mummy. The first is that Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin has written and directed the new film, and also that the project is being released by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinemas. News on the film has largely been sparse since its confirmation, but at every turn the movie has been called by that name, either “The Mummy” or “Lee Cronin’s The Mummy.” Now, though, the new movie may be changing gears, and Tom Cruise’s notorious flop may be part of the reason why.

Blumhouse’s Reboot of The Mummy Reportedly Changes Titles, And It’s Smart

“The Mummy” (1999) image via Universal Pictures

According to noted scooper Daniel Richtman, the upcoming reboot of The Mummy from Blumhouse has gone through a major title change. He reports that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have retitled the film from The Mummy to The Resurrected. With the new take on The Mummy not being titled “The Mummy,” though, it does present a unique place in cinema history. Going all the way back to 1932’s The Mummy with Boris Karloff, the series has always included those words in the titles for every different take on the material. Ranging from 1944’s The Mummy’s Ghost to 1999’s The Mummy and 2017’s The Mummy, it’s always been there in some form. Blumhouse’s new film breaks that trend, though, and probably for the better.

There are two distinct possibilities as to why the new “Mummy” movie could have changed titles. The first is that the bad taste left in the mouth of audiences from 2017’s The Mummy may have very well soured the world on ever utilizing a similar title again. Even if there is no connection between the two, and there does not appear to be, there could still be an association by the audience if it kept its original title. If that were to be true, it could spell bad news for the film before it even gets released.

The second option for why the title change could have happened is a less exciting one, and could just come down to ownership of trademarks and rights by the studios. Universal has previously been the home for all movies called “The Mummy,” which could have presented a problem for Warner Bros. There’s a third possibility as well, which may be the most likely, and it’s that both of these things are true. Audiences not only associate the title “The Mummy” with a notorious 2017 movie with Tom Cruise and its bad trailer, but WB is able to pivot from that because they don’t actually own the rights to the title. In the end, it’s kind of a win for everyone.

Richtman’s report on The Mummy title change also brings with it details about the plot, which has so far remained buried in a sarcophagus. According to the source, the film focuses on a man (presumably Midsommar‘s Jack Reynor) whose missing daughter returns after nearly a decade, only to realize she’s become the vessel for an ancient Egyptian mummy. Given these new plot details, the title change once again makes sense, as it appears to not only have no relation to any of Universal’s Mummy movies, but an entirely different take on the material from what people may be expecting anyway.