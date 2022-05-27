The Bob's Burgers Movie Character Posters Released

Just ahead of today's CinemaCon panel, Disney has released new character posters for The Bob's Burgers movie. Based on the hit Fox animated comedy, the film promises to be an "animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series" following the Belcher family. Each member of that family is represented with their own poster. You can see those posters and a couple of previously released posters below.

A previously released synopsis states that the movie sees Bob and Linda dealing with a major problem outside of the restaurant while the kids -- Louise, Tina, and Gene -- investigate a mystery in the town. And there will be songs.. Here's 20th Century Studios' full official synopsis for The Bob's Burgers Movie:

"The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong."

The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in theaters on May 27th. Check out the posters below.