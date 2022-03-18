Bob’s Burgers Movie Teases WonderCon Preview





The Bob’s Burgers Movie is giving fans a free sample at their WonderCon panel. On April 3, the minds behind the beloved Fox Animation show will get to share what they’ve been cooking up. 20th Century Studios is teasing a big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the Emmy-winning series. Loren Bouchard and his crew are more than excited for people to finally see what they’ve been working on. Due to the pandemic, plans have shuffled and release dates have slid all across the entertainment industry. With the theater business looking like it’s on the mend, it will be interesting to see how a beloved show’s audience travels when The Bob’s Burgers Movie hit the big screen on May 27th. All of the series stars are along for the ride like H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, John Roberts and Eugene Mirman. Take a look at the poster own below with the announcement.

On Twitter, the company wrote, “The #BobsBurgersMovie is loaded with action, adventure, mystery, music, comedy, and topped off with an awkward teen romcom. Get a first taste at this year’s @WonderCon at the Bob’s Burgers panel on Sunday 4/3.”

https://twitter.com/20thcentury/status/1504871449529446402?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Bouchard said back in 2017 when the movie was announced. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s, but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?”

Here’s how 20th Century Studios is describing the big-screen adventure:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

The Bob’s Burgers Movie hits theaters on May 27th.

