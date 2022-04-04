The Bob’s Burgers Movie Releases New Trailer: Watch

Bob’s Burgers has been working on its big-screen debut for years now, and it seems things are about to go alright for the Belcher clan. After a slew of delays, this May will welcome The Bob’s Burgers Movie at last. And as April rolls in, a new trailer has gone live for the film to show fans what the animated movie has in store.

For those unfamiliar with The Bob’s Burgers Movie, it has been in the works for years at this point. The film is slated to drop in late May 2022 following at least two years of delays spawning from the pandemic. Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman are directing The Bob’s Burgers Movie with the former also acting as co-producer and co-writer.

This Memorial Day, get ready for mystery🔎, meat🍔, and mayhem😎 Catch #BobsBurgersMovie only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/1xzFzvhPfB — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 4, 2022

If you want to know a bit about the film, 20th Century Fox was kind enough to give fans a synopsis for curious fans. So if you want to learn more about the flick, you can read about it below:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Right now, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is slated to go live on May 27th. The film was expected to have debuted back in July 2020, but a slew of pandemic-related delays forced the release date back. But given the box office’s successes this year, fans are thinking the Belcher family is finally ready to get its big-screen close up.

What do you think about this first look at The Bob's Burgers Movie? Will you be checking it out once the film drops?