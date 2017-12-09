‘Coco’ Wins Third Straight Weekend at the Box Office

Disney-Pixar’s Coco just pulled a threepeat at the box office.

Coco remains in the top spot at the box office on the weekend before Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives to shake things up. The film is expected to earn $19 million over the weekend from 3,748 locations. The film’s overall box office total will stand at $136 million.

DC Films’ Justice League remains in second place for the third week in a row, trailing behind Coco with a projected $9 million for the weekend from 3,508 locations. Earlier this week, Justice League become the 10th movie in 2017 to cross $200 million domestically. However, with a $300 million budget, Justice League is still considered to be under-performing. The film’s total now stands just under $212 million.

Marvel Studios’ latest film, Thor: Ragnarok, remains in the top five this weekend. It’s in a tight race for the fourth place spot with James Franco’s The Disaster Artist. Thor: Ragnarok should earn about $6 million this weekend, which will bring its domestic box office total to over $300 million.

Another notable opener this weekend is Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, a romantic monster movie from Fox Searchlight. After a limited opening in two locations that earned $166,564, The Shape of Water expands to 41 locations and is expected to earn $1.2 million, a solid performance considering the film’s scale and budget.

