It Just Got Way Easier to Stream the Full Twilight Franchise

The most beloved vampire franchise around is on the move once again. The Twilight Saga has spent years bouncing around from one streaming service to another, leaving fans to chase the films on various digital homes (if they don’t already own them). Peacock and Hulu seem to be the most common landing spots for the Twilight movies, but the start of May has seen the franchise join the most popular streaming destination around.

On Thursday, All five films in the Twilight Saga were added to the Netflix streaming lineup for the first time in quite a while. That puts Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 all on Netflix, making the franchise available to a wider audience than ever before.

If you’re needing a vampire fix (and you’ve already gone out to the theaters to see Sinners), Netflix is the new go-to streaming home for Twilight. The one caveat here is that the streamer hasn’t revealed just how long Twilight will be available on its lineup. Given how often the franchise moves around, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Twilight movies on a different service in a couple of months.

So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to binge back through the entire Twilight Saga, Netflix is offering up a new opportunity.

What’s New on Netflix?

The five Twilight movies are just a few of Netflix’s new additions that kicked off the new month. The start of May also brought movies like American Graffiti, Starship Troopers, Ocean’s Eleven, and Constantine to Netflix’s streaming roster.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES

