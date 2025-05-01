It Just Got Way Easier to Stream the Full Twilight Franchise

The most beloved vampire franchise around is on the move once again. The Twilight Saga has spent years bouncing around from one streaming service to another, leaving fans to chase the films on various digital homes (if they don’t already own them). Peacock and Hulu seem to be the most common landing spots for the Twilight movies, but the start of May has seen the franchise join the most popular streaming destination around.
Videos by ComicBook.com
On Thursday, All five films in the Twilight Saga were added to the Netflix streaming lineup for the first time in quite a while. That puts Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 all on Netflix, making the franchise available to a wider audience than ever before.
If you’re needing a vampire fix (and you’ve already gone out to the theaters to see Sinners), Netflix is the new go-to streaming home for Twilight. The one caveat here is that the streamer hasn’t revealed just how long Twilight will be available on its lineup. Given how often the franchise moves around, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Twilight movies on a different service in a couple of months.
So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to binge back through the entire Twilight Saga, Netflix is offering up a new opportunity.
[RELATED: Everything New to Streaming in May 2025]
What’s New on Netflix?
The five Twilight movies are just a few of Netflix’s new additions that kicked off the new month. The start of May also brought movies like American Graffiti, Starship Troopers, Ocean’s Eleven, and Constantine to Netflix’s streaming roster.
You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
Are you going to be revisiting Twilight now that it’s on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!