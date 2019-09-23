Breaking Bad Star Spoils Their Return in El Camino Movie

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Jonathan Banks for the first time openly confirms his return as Mike Ehrmantraut in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Asked by ET Canada about rumors he’ll be appearing in El Camino, Banks whispered a confirming “yes” during Sunday’s 71st Emmy Awards. “You know, and I’ll get — they’ll hit me in the head for saying this, but yes, why not?” Banks said. “I mean, none of those guys hit very hard anyway [laughs].”

Banks is now the fourth Breaking Bad star confirmed for El Camino. He joins Aaron Paul, who stars as fugitive Jesse Pinkman, alongside Charles Baker as Skinny Pete and Matt L. Jones as Badger, Jesse’s former drug-slinging cohorts. It was previously learned by The Hollywood Reporter at least 10 original characters from Breaking Bad will return in the sequel movie from series creator Vince Gilligan.

Banks’ Mike is expected to return via flashback after he was shot and killed by meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad‘s fifth and final season. Cranston is also rumored to be reprising his role.

“He’s a genius, and it’s a great story,” Cranston said of Gilligan when appearing on The Dan Patrick Show in November. “And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open. And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

El Camino follows Jesse, once the partner-in-crime of Walter’s infamous “Heisenberg,” on the run after his escape from a white supremacist compound in the Breaking Bad series finale. Jesse was the sole survivor of Walter’s revenge-fueled assault on the compound that left nine dead, Walter included.

“I think Vince ended the series the way it was best. Walter White had to die. He was the person that brought upon all this disaster and decay. And Jesse Pinkman was almost kind of an innocent bystander to it, and paid the price for that,” Cranston previously told the Albuquerque Journal.

“I would like to see — and again I have no idea if this is what [Vince is] thinking about — I would like to see [Jesse] struggle to break that mold and eventually break out and find his own real true calling. Something that empowered him as a human being, that is on the straight and narrow, that allows him to be able to open up, to let another human being into his life. And be happy. ‘Cause I don’t sense that he was really ever happy.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie releases on Netflix October 11.