New Pokemon Go Event Offers a Shiny Incentive for Participating in Raids

A new Pokemon Go event is set to kick-off this weekend, this time focused on Fighting-types from the franchise. The new Sparring Partners Raid Day will take place on Sunday, April 13th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During that time frame, players can expect to see Mega Heracross appearing more frequently in Mega Raids, while Hariyama and Scraggy will appear more frequently in traditional Raids. There’s an extra incentive to participate in Raids during this time, as Niantic will be increasing the Shiny rates for all 3 of these Pokemon during the event.

As with many other Raid Day events, Niantic will be making it a little easier for players to participate. The limit on Remote Raids will be raised to 20 starting on April 12th at 5 p.m., and running through April 13th at 8 p.m. PT. That should cover the event throughout most areas of the world, so players can join with their in-game friends regardless of where they’re located.

shiny heracross in pokemon go

Out of the 3 Shiny Pokemon that players will have an increased chance of finding, Heracross might be the best. The Shiny version abandons its normal navy blue color scheme in favor of a pastel purple. That color pattern continues for its Mega Evolution, making it well worth seeking out. Shiny Hariyama uses a similar purple, replacing the orange on its hands, feel and part of its chest. Shiny Scraggy is the weakest of the 3, with some paler colors, and its red accents swapped for pink. However, it does get a lot better when it evolves into Scrafty. Shiny Scrafty’s normally mustard-yellow shed skin gets swapped for a brighter green, while its orange body gets swapped for yellow.

Mega Heracross is a relatively more recent addition to the game, having made its Pokemon Go debut last year. For players that missed out and still need the required Mega Energy, this should be a nice opportunity. There are still a few Mega Evolutions that have yet to be added to Pokemon Go, but it’s possible we could see the rest added throughout 2025. Of course, with Pokemon Legends: Z-A coming to Nintendo Switch later this year, it’s likely that the number of new Mega Evolutions in the franchise could drastically increase.

During the Sparring Partners Raid Day, players can receive up to 5 extra free Raid Passes when they spin the Photo Discs at Pokemon Gyms, which means a total of 6 for the day. Players that want more than that can purchase an event ticket, which will be available for $4.99. That ticket will allow players to get another 8 Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, for a total of 14. Players will also get an extra 50% XP and double Stardust from Raids, and will have an increased chance of getting Candy XL.

