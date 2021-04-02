No Time to Die Could Delay Again as Financial Backers Worry Audiences Won't be Ready to Return to Theaters

✖

Though No Time to Die was one of the first movies to be delayed in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and was pushed even further back as the year went along, it seems like the movie could be facing another potential delay. In a new report on Variety the Hollywood trade reveals details about many studios' thought process for delaying their films or moving them to a streaming debut. No Time to Die is a little more complicated than most though, as a potential billion dollar movie the investors in the project don't want to miss out on a dime of that revenue and as such might push for the movie to be delayed for the third time.

Previously set to debut in April of this year and then November, and now penciled in for April 2, 2021, No Time to Die could face another delay for a simple reason, the financial backers for the film don't want to be the first blockbuster out of the gate. Not only that but it's still unclear what the logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine distribution will be like over the next few months, and as a result they're worried that the audience for a new Bond film (which does skew older) won't be ready to return to a theater when all things are considered.

To his credit, the film's director Cary Fukunaga previously said he thought that another delay seemed likely while speaking with The Wall Street Journal: "I think there's always the potential of (another delay). I look at it unemotionally right now... There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members...The film will come out when it's right and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means."

Of note regarding the film's future release however is an interesting piece of trivia as last month saw singer/songwriter Billie Eilish nab four Grammy nominations including "Best Song Written For Visual Media" for her theme to No Time to Die. She joins a prestigious group of Bond themes to be nominated for a Grammy but has a unique place because of the frequent delays of the film as this will seemingly mark the first time that a Bond theme was nominated for and potentially won a Grammy before the movie could be seen by the public. There's also the possibility of the film's score being nominated for the "Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media" Grammy next year, making it the first Bond film to be nominated for (and potentially win) Grammys two years in a row.

The upcoming film will mark Daniel Craig's final time as Ian Fleming's spy, his returning cast mates include Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes, with newcomers Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Oscar-winner Rami Malek rounding out the cast.

No Time to Die is currently set to open on April 2, 2021 but check back here as we learn more about the film's future.