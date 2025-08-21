One of The Most Highly-Anticipated Comedy Sequels Finally Gets The Greenlight With Full Cast Reveal

The sound of laughter seems poised for a return to theaters if 2025 has been any indication. Comedies are making a push to regain some theatrical real estate after years of tentpoles, franchises, and superheroes crowding them out of theaters. This summer, we saw The Naked Gun return with a reboot led by Liam Neeson. We also have a romantic comedy set for release to close out August with The Roses. And let’s not forget the triumphant return of Spinal Tap in September for a sequel to the classic mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap. Now another cult comedy is eyeing a return to theaters with a fresh sequel.

The Broken Lizard crew has finally started production on the latest Super Troopers movie, seven years after Super Troopers 2 was released in theaters. According to Variety, Jay Chandrasekhar will once again pull double duty by directing and portraying Trooper Ramathorn, working from a script penned by the comedy group. The rest of the Broken Lizard crew will be returning to reprise their roles, along with Brian Cox as Captain John O’Hagan and Marisa Coughlan as Ursula Hanson. Searchlight confirmed the news in a statement, applauding the long relationship the comedy troupe has fostered with Searchlight Pictures.

“Broken Lizard has been part of the Searchlight family for over two decades, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for another entry in the Super Troopers saga,” Searchlight President Matthew Greenfield said. Super Troopers has a way of making the absurd feel inevitable, and we can’t wait to bring audiences along on another adventure with these characters who leave a trail of joy and laughter, wherever their patrols may take them.”

Chandrasekhar echoed this sentiment and urged fans to watch in theaters. “Broken Lizard is excited to help bring the theatrical comedy back. To America, we say, ‘It’s mustache-growing time!’”

The Super Troopers Are Back

The original Super Troopers was a cult hit after its release through Fox Searchlight in 2001. Since that point, several other films and TV projects have come from the group, and it seemed like a one-and-done comedy. The long-awaited sequel was released in 2018, finally ending years of promises and delays for the project.

Broken Lizard spoke with ComicBook back in April 2023, and were hopeful to get the film into production before the end of the year. But at the time, Chandrasekhar and fellow Broken Lizard member Paul Soter noted they were only halfway done with the scriptwriting process.

“It’s the hope,” Chandrasekhar said. “We have 10 drafts done, and we’re going to work on another draft in a few days as soon as this [Quasi] tour is done. So yeah, hopefully that’ll be next.”

“Usually, it’s sort of 20 is the minimum on drafts,” Soter adds. “But I’m hoping we accelerate it.”

The Broken Lizard crew also stressed that Super Troopers was always originally conceived as a trilogy, and now the group had to “finish” the story. Oscar-winner Nat Faxon, The Boys‘ Chace Crawford, and SNL star Andrew Dismukes are also newly added to the cast.

With Super Troopers 3 entering production, fans can expect it to land in theaters sometime in 2026. Along with the new The Naked Gun remake, there is a current push for comedy on the big screen. We’ll keep an eye on if it ends up working.

Super Troopers is currently streaming on Hulu and on Disney+ through their Hulu offerings. Super Troopers 2 is currently only available for rent on your favorite platform, but you’d have to expect it to make the rounds sooner than later.

Will you be lining up for Super Troopers 3 when it hits theaters? Are you a bigger fan of Broken Lizard’s other works than Super Troopers? Let us know in the comments.