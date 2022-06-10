Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Twilight Being on Netflix, Gushes Over Edward Cullen

✖

The first Twilight film was released back in 2008 and the movie's stars have gone on to have huge careers with Kristen Stewart soon starring in Spencer as Princess Diana and Robert Pattinson being the next Batman. It may have been nine years since the final Twilight movie was released, but fans of the franchise are still head over heels for the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. In fact, the movies hit Netflix last week and they've been dominating the streaming service's Top 10. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over Twilight being on Netflix, and they're not the only ones. Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the Netflix release and gush over Edward Cullen.

"Fun Fact: My brother-in-law made a notepad for me to use with Robert Pattinson’s face with 'live dangerously' at the bottom.⁣⁣ I will never forget watching the original Twilight in 2008. Every time Edward Cullen (#TeamEdward) was on screen I would squeeze my husband’s hand — sorry @stealthgabel. I love that the series has been released on @netflix ♥️," Howard wrote. You can check out her post below:

"We've been looking at trends through the pandemic, and in the beginning, we saw Twilight really pop off in March and April," former Tumblr trends expert Amanda Brennan told ComicBook.com last year. "It's like that time in 2008, when you were a kid and it was this fantasy that you can dive into. And now, I feel like we've been in this Twilight renaissance for a little bit. The new book has come out, and people are really diving into that fantastical element. So we'll see a lot of 'Team Jacob,' 'Team Edward' kind of stuff. The kind of things you would have seen on an Angelfire or GeoCities fan-fiction website."

As for Howard, the star is now involved with another franchise: Jurassic World. Jurassic World: Dominion wrapped production in November, and it is expected to hit theatres next year. The movie will also see the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) as well as Jurassic Park alums Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). Returning cast members from the franchise also include Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze have also been added to the cast with Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise in currently unknown roles.

All five Twilight movies are now streaming on Netflix. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.