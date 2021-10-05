Keanu Reeves BRZRKR Movie at Netflix Adds The Batman Screenwriter

BOOM! Studios’ BRZRKR became a bonafide hit before it was even properly released earlier this year, and readers have taken a liking to the Keanu Reeves-led creative team and explosive story. This past spring, it was announced that Netflix would be developing both live-action and animated adaptations of the comic series, but details have been relatively slim in the interim. Luckily, a new interview with Collider just shed light on the comic adaptation in a major way, with Reeves revealing that The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin is working on the script for the live-action movie.

“We’re working with Netflix who have been very cool,” Reeves explained. “They’re going to let us do an R-rated story which is cool. My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they’ll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well. We’re talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out. And, again, for me I’m hoping to be inspired and influenced…there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I’m hoping to do a different version of a metaverse where in the sense having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it. We’re working on trying to set up a company with the animation and we’ve hired a writer for the film Mattson Tomlin. He’s been cool and just starting to put things together. That’s where we’re at.”

Tomlin, who is also dipping into the world of comics with DC’s upcoming Batman: The Impostor, has also worked on films such as Project Power and Little Fish.

BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, , cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

