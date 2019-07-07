Movies

Disney Fans Remember Cameron Boyce After News of His Death

On Sunday, news broke that Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away at the age of 20. Boyce’s family confirmed that the cause of death was a seizure due to “an ongoing medical condition”.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement reads in part. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the statement continues.

Boyce was best known for his role as Luke Ross on the Disney Channel series Jessie, as well as the spinoff series Bunk’d. He was also one of the stars of the hit Disney Channel movie series Descendants, in which he played Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil. The third film in the franchise is set to debut in August of this year.

Outside of the Disney sphere, Boyce appeared in Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, and the Grown Ups franchise.

Fans have taken to social media to pay their respects to Boyce, and thank him for the impact that his life had on and off the screen. Here are just a few of those reactions.

