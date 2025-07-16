Nosferatu’s Director New Movie Casts a Marvel Star in Leading Role

Robert Eggers has officially cast the lead in his next horror film. Set to open in theaters in December 2026, medieval werewolf movie Werwulf will continuing Eggers’ recent tradition of releasing prestige horror during the holiday season. While plot specifics remain under wraps, Eggers has already described Werwulf as “the darkest thing I’ve ever written,” hinting at a bleak and brutal tone. The project is co-written with longtime collaborator Sjón and will be set in 13th-century England. And it’s already picked up a major star.

According to Deadline, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson will headline Werwulf. Taylor-Johnson previously worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, and has since top-lined both Kraven: The Hunter for Sony, and – to far greater success – 28 Years Later.

In addition to Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp is in talks to join the cast, though her role has not yet been confirmed. The project also reunites Eggers with producers Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who previously worked with him on both Nosferatu and The Northman. Focus Features, the studio behind all of Eggers’ previous films, is backing the project once again. Taylor-Johnson’s casting continues a busy run for the actor, who also appeared in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later earlier this year.

Given Eggers’ reputation for period authenticity and unflinching horror, Werwulf is already drawing attention as one of the most anticipated genre films of 2026. Werwulf also marks a major pivot in the werewolf subgenre, which has rarely received the kind of auteur treatment Eggers brings. Between the returning creative team and Taylor-Johnson’s genre credibility, the movie is already positioned as a prestige horror centerpiece for the 2026 slate.

Werwulf Will Reunite Eggers With His Nosferatu Stars

Image courtesy of Focus Features

If Lily-Rose Depp joins Werwulf, the film will become her second collaboration with Eggers. She starred opposite Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok in Nosferatu, where her performance as Ellen Hutter drew critical praise for its intensity and emotional nuance. The film defied box office expectations in 2024, grossing $174 million worldwide and earning four Academy Award nominations. Depp’s work in the movie was considered one of its standout elements, with many praising her ability to carry the film’s most haunting moments.

Taylor-Johnson’s reunion with the director for Werwulf echoes Eggers’ growing habit of building a repertory of trusted actors across multiple projects. That’s already been evident with Willem Dafoe, for instance, who appeared in The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu, and is reportedly being eyed for the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in Eggers’ upcoming A Christmas Carol adaptation. Like Werwulf, A Christmas Carol will be a period horror project, this time for Warner Bros. Beyond Werwulf and A Christmas Carol, Eggers is also attached to direct a sequel to Jim Henson’s Labyrinth for TriStar Pictures. That film is being co-written with Sjón, and while little is known about the plot, it’s expected to be a direct continuation of the 1986 original. Eggers has also expressed interest in eventually making a Western, but confirmed that Werwulf is his next priority and will shoot before any of the others.

All of this follows Eggers’ breakout run over the past decade, beginning with The Witch and followed by The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu. Each film has pushed horror into new territory, blending folklore and historical authenticity with disturbing psychological and supernatural elements. His works often focus on characters trapped within extreme belief systems or cosmic forces, and Werwulf looks to be no exception.

Werwulf opens in theaters on December 25, 2026.

