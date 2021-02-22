Cameron Diaz Confirms She Has No Plans to Return to Acting

✖

Though a force on the big screen since the 1990s following a string of hits, actress Cameron Diaz quietly retired from acting in films after 2014's remake of Annie. Diaz went from appearing in multiple movies a year to none at all since that film and in the years since has put her time into being a full-time mother, raising her daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden while also running her wine company Avaline. Speaking in a new interview on SiriusXM's Quarantined With Bruce where she confirmed that she's still got no plans to return to acting but as the saying goes, never say never.

"Avaline is the only day-to-day work I'm doing, other than being a wife and mother which has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far, it's so important," Diaz said (H/T EW). "I just feel like it's everything. I probably waited for this so I could do all that other stuff, so I didn't have any distractions. Look, I'm never going to say never about anything in life, I'm just not that person. So, will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know, I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never. But, I couldn't imagine being a mom, now, where I'm at as a mother with my child in her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I personally feel like I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."

Diaz made her film debut in 1994's The Mask, the Jim Carrey starring adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series that grossed over $350 million at the global box office. She shot to stardom almost immediately and continued to see it rise after 1998's There's Something About Mary, the 2000s reboot of Charlie's Angels, plus the Shrek franchise where she voiced Princess Fiona across four theatrical films, TV specials, shorts, and even a theme-park attraction.

Another actress that is also somewhat retired from acting is former Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow, who commiserated with Diaz last year in an interview on goop about their both being over it. Diaz said at the time: "I had been going so hard for so long, working, making films, such a grind. I didn't make any space for my personal life."