Captain America 4 Footage Gives Us Our Best Look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk

Marvel fans now have an official look at what Harrison Ford’s transformation into the massive Red Hulk will look like in Captain America: Brave New World. The upcoming fourth film in the Captain America film series will have Anthony Mackie in the starring role as Sam Wilson / Captain America. Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who fans of the comics know as Red Hulk. Trailers for Captain America: Brave New World gave a tease of Red Hulk, but a new video celebrating Marvel’s 85th anniversary features the character in all his red glory.

The final moments of the “Celebrating 85 Years of Marvel” video features Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross, who is President of the United States in the MCU, in front of a podium on the White House lawn. We then see him slowly turning into the Red Hulk, as his size begins to hover over the podium. The CGI appears to be the same used for Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, with Harrison Ford’s face perfectly crafted on the CGI Red Hulk. Once his transformation is complete, Red Hulk lets out a familiar Hulk roar as the video concludes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harrison Ford reveals why he joined MCU

Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

Harrison Ford was recently a guest on The Official Marvel Podcast, where he discussed his reasoning for joining the MCU. According to Ford, it had to do with other actors speaking positively about their experiences with Marvel Studios. While Ford is a veteran of big time franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, he is making sure to enjoy himself while joining the MCU full-time.

“I had watched other actors, brilliant actors have a wonderful time,” Ford began. “I’m not a brilliant actor, but I thought I might have a good time. I’m delighted by what we’ve done. The movie’s gonna… kick a**.

Giancarlo Esposito is playing Sidewinder in Brave New World as well, and is also excited about taking on this new role. “To do something new,” Esposito responded when asked about his reasons for joining the MCU. “To take a character that’s iconic from the comics and create something new is always special to me.

Who is in Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in currently-unknown roles, with Esposito recently being added to the film in reshoots. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025.