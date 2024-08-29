Marvel Studios Releases New Footage of Thunderbolts*, Daredevil, and Red Hulk

Some of Marvel Studio’s upcoming projects are the focus of a new trailer celebrating Marvel’s 85th anniversary. For fans in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s D23, much of the footage from projects such as Thunderbolts*, Captain America: Brave New World, and Daredevil: Born Again won’t be new to them. However, if you weren’t at these fan events, then you’ll be pleased to get a better look at what Marvel Studios has lined up for 2025 and beyond. There’s renewed anticipation for Marvel’s upcoming slate, especially after the announcements of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and the retitled Avengers: Doomsday. Now, let’s take a look at what else is to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Footage from the Marvel video hosted by Entertainment Weekly features the first official looks at footage from Thunderbolts*, as well as Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk from Captain America: Brave New World. Also, Charlie Cox is back as the defender of Hell’s Kitchen in Daredevil: Born Again. Ironheart, the upcoming series for Disney+ that brings Dominique Thorne back as Riri Williams, can also be seen, along with the next Disney+ series Agatha All Along.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thunderbolts* trailer description from SDCC

ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast was in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con, and has your breakdown of the Thunderbolts* footage that was shown. You can read a description of the footage below: