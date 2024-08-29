Marvel Studios Releases New Footage of Thunderbolts*, Daredevil, and Red Hulk

Some of Marvel Studio’s upcoming projects are the focus of a new trailer celebrating Marvel’s 85th anniversary. For fans in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s D23, much of the footage from projects such as Thunderbolts*, Captain America: Brave New World, and Daredevil: Born Again won’t be new to them. However, if you weren’t at these fan events, then you’ll be pleased to get a better look at what Marvel Studios has lined up for 2025 and beyond. There’s renewed anticipation for Marvel’s upcoming slate, especially after the announcements of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and the retitled Avengers: Doomsday. Now, let’s take a look at what else is to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Footage from the Marvel video hosted by Entertainment Weekly features the first official looks at footage from Thunderbolts*, as well as Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk from Captain America: Brave New World. Also, Charlie Cox is back as the defender of Hell’s Kitchen in Daredevil: Born Again. Ironheart, the upcoming series for Disney+ that brings Dominique Thorne back as Riri Williams, can also be seen, along with the next Disney+ series Agatha All Along.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Thunderbolts* trailer description from SDCC
ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast was in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con, and has your breakdown of the Thunderbolts* footage that was shown. You can read a description of the footage below:
Yelena knocks on Alexei’s door. He is slobbing it up on the couch and tries to spruce up the place and himself before opening the door but it’s still very, very messy. He claims to be taking steps with a lot of work and being fulfilled, clearly lying. He asks what brings her here. “There is something wrong with me,” she said.
Bucky enters a courtroom. US Agent looks at news articles about himsel. Yelena has a hallway fight reminiscent of Black Widow’s in Iron Man 2. She investigates a room, finds charts, and gets shot at by US Agent. Ghost comes to her aid while another enemy helps US Agent. “Bob” enters the room wearing a hospital gown. The room locks down its doors.
Yelena explains she is a contract killer and has surmised that someone wants all of them dead. The room turns into a furnace. At a part with Loki’s scepter in a glass case, Bucky is not happy to see Valentina. He puts on his Vibranium arm.
Music makes the whole movie feel a bit delirious. Dark color tones make the movie feel gritty. There is a scene in what might be Avengers Tower.