Captain America 4: Harrison Ford Shares Why He Joined the MCU

Captain America: Brave New World Star Harrison Ford explained why he decided to join the Marvel Studios movie. The Official Marvel Podcast got a second with the actor after a big weekend at D23. Ford’s biggest reason for joining up was the experience other established actors had in this massive franchise. The Indiana Jones star tried to play it humble and say that even though he wasn’t a brilliant actor, he could have a good time in the MCU. His role in Captain America: Brave New World is poised to be one of the biggest entries for this franchise in a long time. In that regard, he’ll fit right in.

“I had watched other actors, brilliant actors have a wonderful time,” Ford began. “I’m not a brilliant actor, but I thought I might have a good time. I’m delighted by what we’ve done. The movie’s gonna… kick a**.

Amazingly, our prospective Red Hulk isn’t the only high-profile debut in the oncoming Captain America movie. Giancarlo Esposito is playing Sidewinder in Brave New World as well. He’s excited to begin his journey as well! “To do something new,” Esposito responded when asked about his reasons for joining the MCU. “To take a character that’s iconic from the comics and create something new is always special to me.

Ford Continues A Legendary Career

Despite all that modesty, it’s been a busy few weeks for Harrison Ford. In the midst of trotting out Captain America: Brave New World at Disney’s D23 fan event, he also got a massive honor from the company. Ford joined the ranks of other Disney Legends in the 2024 class during that weekend. In fact, his new friend Anthony Mackie was the one to introduce him in front of the packed crowd on Sunday. The 82-year-old is pretty much seen and done everything, but he did seem a bit moved by all the love.

“Dear Harrison Ford, I started my career with you in a small role in a very large movie,” Mackie told his co-star. “And now, I have the opportunity to sit on set with you every day, as not only my mentor, but my co-star. I can’t tell you how much it meant to me to have you teach me every day. And show me what it meant to be a leading man. Even though it was my movie, you told me what it meant to carry a crew, to carry a cast, and to be the lead. I thank you for that.”

“The Disney Legends Award is the highest honor our company bestows,” Disney CEO Bob Iger told the ecstatic audience. “It’s presented as a celebration of talent, a recognition of achievement, and, above all, a sincere expression of our deep gratitude. Disney Legends are bound by the special place they have earned in our history for their tremendous contributions in service of entertaining and delighting fans around the globe.”

