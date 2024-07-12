Captain America: Brave New World Trailer May Have Revealed the Marvel Movie’s True Villain

Captain America: Brave New World has a slick new trailer and the true villain of this movie may finally have emerged. While the Internet at large is dissecting that tease of Red Hulk, The Leader creeps into the light. Samuel Sterns is back after appearing in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson is back to bring the villain’s machinations into clear view. Sam Wilson is firmly Captain America and dealing with changing times. (Also, some butting heads with President Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, played by Harrison Ford.) While Cap is busy with all that, it seems like The Leader is pulling the strings from behind-the-curtain. Quite literally in the new trailer, Nelson’s baddie is watching some of the action through a window.

Some eagle-eyed fans have noticed The Leader’s presence in other portions of the Captain America: Brave New World trailer. Outside of the big meeting that President Ross set up, a telltale set of green hands holds a camera to capture that dramatic frenzy as Isaiah Bradley goes rogue. A bit of Nelson’s voice over says, “Global power is shifting, you’re just a pawn.” But, a lot of folks are wondering, is he talking to Sam Wilson or to the President? There’s a bunch of table-setting going on here and with San Diego Comic-Con mere weeks away, maybe some answers are forthcoming.

The Leader’s big head manages to get involved.

Earlier this summer, ScreenRant asked Nelson about The Leader and he teased a good explanation about what Samuel Sterns has been up to. “Very excited about it,” the actor teased. “I’m headed to Atlanta tomorrow to continue working on that. It’s been very exciting to bring back a character from 16 years ago and imagine how he has aged with me and how that has manifested. The Marvel team has come up with a really interesting explanation—revelation, I should say, as to what he’s been up to for 16 years and why.”

Captain America: Brave New World Resets The Table For The MCU

The Multiverse Saga sets the table for the conflicts on Earth.

The Multiverse Saga has meant a lot of changes for the MCU. Anthony Mackie says that Captain America: Brave New World reshuffles the board for our Earth-based heroes. While Deadpool & Wolverine joyride around the timeline, Sam Wilson and other street-level heroes are going to have their hands full. Mackie told EW that there are major hints about the future direction of those storylines in this movie. A lot of the world powers are getting antsy and that’s not usually a good thing.

“This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be,” Mackie told the outlet. “I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

“The title implies that there’s a new, bigger enemy now; there’s a new frontier that we have to conquer,” Mackie shared. “From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we’ve conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we’re going into.”

