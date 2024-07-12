Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Addresses Thunderbolt Ross Recasting

Marvel’s recasting of Thunderbolt Ross is addressed in the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World. Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, taking over for the late William Hurt. Ross is one of the central figures in Captain America: Brave New World, acting opposite Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. But what’s at the top of everyone’s mind is getting a look at Red Hulk, and while the Captain America: Brave New World teaser trailer does show Red Hulk, it also addresses the recasting that took place.

One of the opening scenes in the Captain America: Brave New World trailer features Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson speaking to Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross. “I have to admit, I’m still getting used to the new look,” Sam says, to which Thaddeus replies, “They said lose the mustache or lose the election.” The new look that Sam is referring to is Harrison Ford taking on the role of the General, who is the current President of the United States. This isn’t the first time the MCU has cheekily addressed a recasting, with one example being Don Cheadle replacing Terrence Howard as James “Rhodey” Rhodes.

After the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World wrapped up, the stinger showed off Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk. All we see is a look at Red Hulk from the ground up, with his upper body and legs exposed through ripped clothing. Red Hulk appears to either swat Captain America’s shield to the ground, or grab it mid-air and sling it to the ground. It’s an impressive display for sure, and teases an inevitable confrontation between Red Hulk and Captain America.

“What is the Red Hulk?” Ford asked ComicBook during a chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in 2023. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character’s history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk’s first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that “it may or it may not” be included.

Captain America: Brave New World will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in currently-unknown roles, with Esposito recently being added to the film in reshoots. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

“I am so happy to be in the MCU,” Esposito told ComicBook in a recent exclusive interview. “I’m happy that you don’t know what I’m doing there and I’m happy that I probably don’t know what I’m doing there, but I’m happy to be there and you’re going to see it soon.”

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14, 2025.