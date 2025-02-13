Does Captain America: Brave New World Have Post-Credits Scenes?

Captain America: Brave New World is flying into theaters, and as always with a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, fans want to know if there are post-credits scenes. Brave New World has been marketed as a game-changing chapter of the MCU, so a lot of fans are expecting nothing less than some game-changing post-credits scenes that will kick off the next set of MCU events – maybe even setting up Marvel’s other 2025 films, Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: First Steps. And that’s a fair bet to place.

That said, there are cases where an MCU movie has so many twists in its story that there’s no need to wedge additional surprises into the credits. The Captain America franchise, in particular, has also steered away from a lot of “big reveals” in mid-credits or post-credits scenes, instead preferring to offer small epilogues to the characters’ stories. Captain America: The First Avenger gave fans a tease of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) joining up with the Avengers and SHIELD; Civil War teased Spider-Man’s solo film debut, and Bucky retiring in Wakanda as the “White Wolf.” Only Captain America: The Winter Soldier that’s offered a traditional “button scene,” with its mid-credits reveal of Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). And even that film kept with the franchise tradition, featuring a post-credits scene of Bucky visiting the Captain America museum.

There’s also the notable change of Brave New World breaking from the format of a traditional MCU movie opening (with the Marvel Studios logo and sizzle reel), so has the post-credits scene tradition getting changed, as well?

Does Captain America: Brave New World Have Post-Credit Scenes?

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in “Captain America: Brave New World”

Yes, there are additional scenes in Captain America: Brave New World; however, they do break with the established format of MCU movies, and could cause some viewers to miss out.

With NO SPOILERS: Brave New World has what can only be described as a “pre-credits scene,” which is an epilogue scene included in the main narrative, but in an extraneous way. There is also a post-credits scene that could be fairly described as a “button scene” teeing up future MCU events.

Captain America: Brave New World checks in with Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) following the events of The Falcon and Winter Soldier, as he tries to step into the mantle of Captain America. Co-stars include Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Giancarlo Esposito appears in the films as Serpent Society leader “Sidewinder”, while Xosha Roquemore and Rosa Salazar also appear.

Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters.

