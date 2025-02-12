Captain America: Brave New World Reviews Claim Marvel’s Latest Movie is ‘Intense’ But ‘Disappointing’

Reviews of Captain America: Brave New World are now online, and it looks like viewers may be evenly split on this MCU tentpole. Critics who got to see the movie early have very different takes on the story, the tie-ins, and even the special effects. If there’s one thing the majority seem to agree on, it’s that the movie is a suitably “intense” spy thriller, which makes sense for a spy thriller with heavy political messaging.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of writing this Captain America: Brave New World‘s initial Rotten Tomatoes score tells the tale, sitting at 50% “rotten.” As you can read in the reviews below, the contrast in opinions to this movie makes it clear: some loved it while acknowledging its flaws, while others hated it while acknowledging its strengths.

Captain America: Brave New World Review Roundup

ComicBook critic Evan Valentine gave Captain America: Brave New World a modest review score of 3.5 out of 5 stars. “Captain America: Brave New World has its flaws but it’s a movie that works quite well as a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what said universe can still achieve when it really puts its mind to it,” Evan writes. “This sequel might not stand toe to toe with Captain America: Winter Soldier, but it certainly follows in its footsteps, much to the benefit of moviegoers.”

Screen Rant‘s review landed at 4 out of 10 stars for Brave New World, with critic Molly Freeman openly admitting in her headline that “I wanted to love Anthony Mackie’s bleak MCU movie but I was just bored and disappointed.” In her full review, Freeman explains that “Brave New World represents a lot of what’s wrong with the MCU post-Endgame, even as you can tell that Marvel is trying to learn lessons from past mistakes. The overt seriousness and bleakness saps the movie of any enjoyment we might get from watching a new Captain America movie. I am a huge Captain America fan and I found very little to like in this new film. To say that’s disappointing is an understatement. I wanted to love Captain America: Brave New World, but I was barely entertained by it.”

Newsday called Brave New World “another middling Marvel movie” in their two-star review. Critic Rafer Guzmán says “Not long ago, a Marvel movie starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America would have been big news … But the low-profile February release for Captain America: Brave New World suggests something less than a major event. Sure enough, Brave New World turns out to be exactly that. Compared to some of the studio’s recent misfires (Disney’s The Marvels, Sony’s Kraven the Hunter) this new entry is at least passable.”

If there’s one thing all these early impressions seem to agree on, it’s the strength of the casting. Mackie gets a lot of praise for his ability to fill the big shoes set out for him and put on a genuine performance at the same time, and of course critics are reverent of Harrison Ford. There was some hesitance about Danny Ramirez as Sam’s new friend Joaquin Torres, but even then, fans are ready to see where it goes.

It’s no surprise that early reviews are so divided, especially in these brief and informal formats. In many ways, it might be a good thing for social media to avoid a consensus on this movie until it’s available to the public.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Friday, February 14th.