Ryan Reynolds Teases Surprise Deadpool & Wolverine Cameos: “We’re Hiding a Lot”

The Merc with a Mouth may be a chatterbox, but Ryan Reynolds is tight-lipped about Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor and producer has been overseas promoting the Marvel Studios movie with co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, the trio that teamed for the celebrity cameo-filled Free Guy in 2021. Like that movie — which had everything from Hulk hands and Captain America’s shield to the star-spangled Avenger himself, MCU alum Chris Evans — Deadpool & Wolverine is holding back its biggest surprises until it hits theaters July 26th.



“We wish we could show you the whole movie, but Marvel won’t let us do that. We have to wait a couple more weeks,” Levy said when introducing a 35-minute sneak peek during a recent fan event in Berlin.

The spoiler-free first reactions to the preview were overwhelmingly positive, with fans who attended the screening revealing that the trailers released so far have mostly contained footage from the film’s first half hour. (Deadpool & Wolverine has a runtime clocking in just over two hours, leaving plenty of time for more surprises in what is the longest Deadpool movie yet.)

“The honest truth is we’re hiding a lot, which is why we’re showing this amount of footage,” Reynolds teased. “There’s kind of an impossible amount of surprises that, in a couple of weeks, we’re so excited to unleash.”

Official trailers have already confirmed that Sabretooth and Toad from 2000’s X-Men are among the misfit mutants assembled by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) at her base fashioned from a giant-sized Ant-Man corpse in the Void — effectively a multiversal junkyard for timelines pruned by the Time Variance Authority (as seen in Loki) — along with Aaron Stanford’s Pyro, back for the first time in nearly 20 years. Other characters glimpsed in promo material include Lady Deathstrike (from 2003’s X2: X-Men United), Juggernaut (from 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand), and Azazel (from 2011’s X-Men: First Class).

Levy has acknowledged that “there’s a lot of characters” in Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees the dysfunctional duo of Wade Wilson (Reynolds) and Logan (Jackman) team up to save a universe (or a few) on a multiverse adventure.

“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie,” Levy previously told EW. “But they are peppered in throughout. There’s a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

Reynolds and Jackman star alongside returning Deadpool cast members Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, and Stefan Kapičić; Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joins the MCU as TVA Agent Paradox, with The Crown‘s Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is playing only in theaters July 26th.