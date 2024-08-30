Captain America: Marvel Fan Shares Heartwarming Story About Meeting Anthony Mackie

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie managed to make one fan’s day. On Reddit, user Difficult-Season3600 shared an amazing story of how the Marvel star provided a once-in-a lifetime experience for his nephew. The valet described meeting Anthony Mackie outside of a nightclub in Atlanta. He had immigrated to the United States from Turkey and was feeling a bit lonely. Luckily, the Captain America star was in the mood for a quick conversation. Mackie mentioned that he’d been to Turkey and really enjoyed himself.

When asked for a picture with the fan, Mackie politely declined. But, he made an effort to make it up to this guy. Seeing as how he wanted a picture for his nephew, the Captain America actor resolved to bring him something back. In an awesome moment, about a week later, Mackie showed up at the valet station with a signed photo for the young fan. (Who’s name is Yigit, which means Hero in Turkish.) He would share this on social media because he believed Mackie deserved credit for this act of kindness.

Anthony Mackie in Cap 4.

The Redditor wrote, “In these times, when I’m far from my family, home, and friends, trying to build a life in America with dreams and aspirations, he reminded me that life is full of coincidences and surprises. The thoughtfulness and effort he showed… I don’t know what to say. If by any chance he sees this post somewhere… Thank you, Mackie. I have a very rich native language and am fluent in it, but I can’t find the words to express my gratitude and admiration for your humanity.”

Anthony Mackie’s Captain America Steps Up

Sam Wilson is up against a lot.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with Anthony Mackie’s Avenger assuming the mantle of Captain America. His speech to the elected officials after stopping The Flag Smashers was one of the key moments in the entire series. Variety ended up asking him about Sam Wilson’s monologue and how it speaks to the core themes for his Captain America. At his core, this character is a caretaker of people who cannot fight for themselves.

“This is the moment where he becomes Captain America, so what’s his Captain America going to stand for?” Mackie explained. “Because he was a soldier, he was a caretaker of soldiers, a counselor, he’s not the guy who’s going to bust his way through problems.

“The humanitarian side of him was something that I feel is his superpower, his ability to have empathy and sympathy for those around him is your superpower,” he added. “So that monologue was about him showing that if one of us is mistreated, we’re all to blame. And that’s the overall theme of the the new Captain America, not that not Black Cap, or Cap for the people, he’s Captain America for all.”

