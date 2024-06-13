Blood Hunt: Captain America Just Gave an MCU Inspired Speech

If there's one thing you can count on from Captain America, it's the ability to give an inspiring speech. Whenever the Avengers needed a pick-me-up or the confidence to persevere against any challenge, Steve Rogers was there to offer some encouraging words in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, the speeches became one of the many hallmarks of Chris Evans' tenure as Captain America. With Blood Hunt griping the Marvel Universe, there's never been a better time for Captain America to step up and use the power of his words over his Vibranium shield.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Blood Hunt #3. Continue reading at your own risk!

Blood Hunt #3 comes from the creative team of Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, and VC's Cory Petit. After suffering some lethal blows – Blade turning Black Panther, Miles Morales, and Doctor Strange into vampires, taking Scarlet Witch and Thor as prisoners, and seizing control of the Impossible City – the Avengers are looking to go on the offensive. They've pinpointed three vectors they need to attack and separate into three groups to enact their plans.

Doctor Strange and Clea will deal with the Darkforce blocking the sun, Hunter's Moon and Tigra head to Asgard to raise an army of their own to combat the vampires, and the Avengers will take on Blade and his super-vampires called the Bloodcoven. Earth's Mightiest Heroes intend to draw Blade out of the Impossible City by inspiring hope in a world overridden by vampires. And the only person that can inspire that kind of hope in the world is Captain America.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Sam Wilson gives a speech worthy of the Captain America mantle

While Iron Man takes control of the world's broadcast systems, Captain America chooses Sam Wilson to speak on behalf of the Avengers. Sam tries to argue that Captain Marvel should give the speech since she's the Avengers chairperson, but she counters that Captain America is the icon. He's a symbol that everyone respects, whether it be in the comics or the MCU.

To his credit, Sam Wilson gives one hell of a speech as Captain America. He recounts all of the previous life-or-death scenarios and extinction events the Avengers have helped fight back, from the Cotati invasion in Empyre, Knull's reign of terror in King in Black, Hydra's takeover in Secret Empire, and any of the times Galactus tried to devour the planet.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"But as long as we have breath in our lungs, as long as we have hope in our hearts, we will tell the vampires the same thing we told all the others: 'NO,'" Sam says. Captain Marvel calls the speech "perfect," and it appears to have the intended effect of riling Blade up and getting him to lose his cool.

MCU fans got to see Sam Wilson deliver a speech of this magnitude in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now comic readers are given a clear example of why he is Captain America. Next up for Sam Wilson on the big screen is Captain America: Brave New World, and Blood Hunt will continue with a showdown between Blade and his Bloodcoven vs. the Avengers.