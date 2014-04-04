Anthony Mackie Reveals the Marvel Cinematic Universe Moment That Cracks Him Up the Most

Anthony Mackie has been involved in several laugh-out-loud moments during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there's one that stands out from the rest. The actor will get the opportunity to headline his first Marvel film when he picks up the Adamantium shield in Captain America: New World Order, which was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have delivered several comedic performances during their pairings, but there's one moment in particular that cracks Mackie up the most when he looks back on it.

The Captain Americastar spoke to IMDb about Sam Wilson's progression from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Captain America: New World Order, his friendship with Sebastian Stan, and more. When asked about that "cracks up the most" MCU moment, Mackie referenced an action-packed scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

#CaptainAmerica: New World Order star @AnthonyMackie spills about upcoming adventures for his Avenger character, his brother-for-life #SebastianStan, and the #SamWilson scene he still laughs about after all these years in the #MCU. https://t.co/86aJrva8wp pic.twitter.com/dgiY1VYki1 — IMDb (@IMDb) September 19, 2022

"Well, I would say the one that cracks me up the most would probably be the car chase up on the bridge, and Sebastian sticks his hand through the glass and rips the steering wheel out," Anthony Mackie told IMDb. "If you freeze-frame it, the face I made was so ridiculous. It was so unassumingly childish, like the excitement on my face. That was probably the one that cracks me up the most."

The Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah is helming Captain America: New World Order. He was joined by the newly-announced cast at D23 Expo, where it was revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez are returning as Isaiah Bradley and Joaquin Torres, respectively. Shira Haas makes her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, and Tim Blake Nelson reprises his The Incredible Hulk role as Samuel Sterns, who will go on to become the Marvel villain The Leader.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Danny Ramirez at D23 Expo about Joaquin Torres becoming The Falcon in Captain America: New World Order.

"I'm excited, man. It's walking out there and everyone just loves him. To receive that love is just so unique of an experience," Ramirez said. "From independent to Captain America: New World Order, just walking out and just being called my name by Kevin [Feige] was nuts. It was crazy."

Captain America: New World Order is set for release on May 3, 2024. Let us know your thoughts on the film in the comments.