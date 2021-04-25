Falcon and the Winter Soldier Promo Showcases Sam Wilson's Journey to Becoming Captain America

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concluded last week with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series, "One World, One People" and saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) officially become the new Captain America. Now, a promo for the series showcases Sam's journey to taking up that mantle, offering a taste of the action, conflict, and drama that accompanied that heroic journey.

You can check out the promo in the video player below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

"Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America," Mackie previously explained when asked why Sam was struggling with taking up the Cap mantle. "The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he's Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him," Mackie added. "So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with."

Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has concluded, fans are eager to see what's next for not only the new Captain America but for Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as well and it appears that the next adventure will take them to the big screen. It was announced on Friday that Captain America 4 is officially in the works from Marvel Studios with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman returning to pen the script with Dalan Musson. No other details for Captain America 4 are presently available.

Executive producer Nate Moore previously teased plans for a follow-up during an interview with IndieWire earlier this week.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," said Moore. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

He added, "...Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.