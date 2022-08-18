Marvel Fan Art Imagines if the Winter Soldier Became Captain America Instead of Sam Wilson

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken a very interesting turn with The Multiverse Saga, and it looks to get even more intriguing. Since the beginning of Phase Four, we've already gotten the full-blown Scarlet Witch, White Vision and even a new Captain America. During Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, we saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) decline the mantle only for it to be given to someone undeserving of it and then take the mantle back by the end of the season. Mackie will headline his own Captain America film titled Captain America: New World Order. Fans of the comics love the idea of Sam Wilson donning the red, white, and blue but there's still a faction of them that want to know what Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) could look like under the mantle. One fan artist has created a cold concept of what Stan could look like as Captain America.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Skull101ify has created an interesting design that shows the Winter Soldier as Captain America. The costume fits in line with Bucky Barnes' motif in the films and also gives us a pretty accurate Cap look. The art comes equipped with his vibranium arm and Captain America's iconic shield. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about the fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!