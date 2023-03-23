The Marvels Director Praises Brie Larson's Emotional Control in Scene

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta says that Brie Larson's demonstrating a ton of emotional control in one special scene. Harper's Bazaar spoke to the Captain Marvel actress and the filmmaker as part of a profile this week. In the pages, both women had compliments for the other's approach. We're probably not getting that Marvels trailer anytime soon. But, small details like this one about an emotionally charged scene in The Marvels paint an exciting picture for MCU fans. That all starts with Larson and her role as the leader of this fledgling team of heroes.

"We were doing a scene that was more emotional," The Marvels director shared, "and Larson turns to me, take three or four, and goes, 'So, I'm holding the tears in, but if you want them to fall, let me know.' The kind of control she has over her instrument is really impressive."

How Will All Of These Characters Mesh In The Marvels?

The Marvels presents a massive opportunity to bring together some very different corners of the MCU. Last time Marvel fans saw Teyonah Parris, it was the ending of WandaVision. And for Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, she was sucked into parts unknown and her idol Captain Marvel got an impromptu room tour in New Jersey. But, all those strands are uniting. Director Nia DaCosta says that the dynamic between Monica Rambeau and the street level hero should be interesting for audiences to chew on.

"While Carol and Monica are having to find their relationship again after all this time apart, we have Ms. Marvel, who idolizes Carol the way that Monica used to when she was younger, so you have these two adults having to reconcile their relationship while this younger person is also having a relationship that mirrors the way Monica and Carol used to be together," DaCosta explained. "So I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view. It's actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together."

Vellani said of Ms. Marvel's point of view, "I think she has certain expectations of what this teamwork should look like, and you know, from the comics and all these stories that she hears about the Avengers, and so it's not exactly what she dreamed it was gonna be, so I think Kamala's kind of the glue of the group and holds these guys together. "

