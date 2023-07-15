Ms. Marvel Disney+ Series to Air on Broadcast TV

Ms. Marvel's entire run is set to be broadcast on regular TV. The news comes from ABC as they say that the Disney+ series will air in its entirety. On August 5, the first three episodes will air and then the final three entries will get the 8pm-11pm slot on August 12. This is not the first time that a Disney+ exclusive has aired on broadcast television. The Mandalorian got the ABC treatment back in February. (In fact the Star Wars TV show also got played on Freeform and FX in the same slot!) So, there's an obvious incentive to fill some time during the simultaneous strikes.

Even more likely is the fact that The Marvels is coming up and people are going to need an intro to Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel is one of the most highly-rated MCU projects post-Endgame on Rotten Tomatoes. However, due to whatever number of factors, the viewing numbers weren't as high as WandaVision or Loki. (Airing it at the same time as Obi-Wan Kenobi remains one of the head scratching decisions of the Bob Chapek era) So, expect a lot of people to get introduced to Ms. Marvel when Jersey City makes the leap to ABC next month.

Ms. Marvel Making The Jump To The Marvels

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Marvels is coming up in November and it seems like Iman Vellani's superhero is poised for a massive big-screen debut. Ms. Marvel has a direct tease for the MCU feature near the end of the show. So, viewers on ABC will be primed for that now. Kevin Feige talked to Entertainment Weekly about Vellani's performance in the movie and he sounds absolutely elated by how Ms. Marvel matches up with the older Avengers.

"Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I'm very proud of the Ms. Marvel show," Feige mentioned. "I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels, which is coming out [July 28]. It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney+."

"The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War," he continued. "She can't believe she's with these other heroes, and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

Ms. Marvel Gets Some Help From Her Friends

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau are back in the MCU for The Marvels. They were tasked with uniting these three heroes on-screen and on-set. Vellani complimented her Marvel mentors during a previous conversation with The Wrap. It seems like their guidance was a huge help for the young actress.

"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani recalled. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work."

