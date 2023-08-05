Ms. Marvel Episodes Premiere on ABC Tonight

Ms. Marvel's ready for a big night on broadcast TV as the Disney+ series premieres on ABC. On the network, fans can catch the first 3 episodes of the Marvel TV show at 8pm ET. This will be interesting as next Saturday, August 12 will feature the final three episodes of Ms. Marvel at 8pm as well. Other Disney+ exclusives have hit ABC in the past, but this time feels a bit different. Back in February, Star Wars fans might have been treated to The Mandalorian on the regular old airwaves. But, Mando didn't have The Marvels premiering in theaters just a few months later.

Another motivation here from Disney is that there are multiple strikes going on that have ground Hollywood development to a standstill. The studios met with the WGA yesterday, and writers have reported that talks were not productive at all. With ABC and other linear networks looking for content, could the MCU TV shows end up being one of the programing quirks of this era. (The writers would theoretically be eligible for some increased residuals from the network TV scheduling.) For Disney, this also introduces Kamala Khan to a wider audience. Iman Vellani's performance is one of the standouts from Phase 4 of the MCU.

Ms. Marvel Is Ready For Her Big-Screen Debut

With The Marvels on the horizon for the fall, a lot more people are going to be introduced to Iman Vellani's masked hero. The movie links directly to Ms. Marvel, so the seeds have already been sown. ABC viewers get a taste of the Marvel hero superman before her big moment on the silver screen. MCU head man Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly that Vellani basically steals The Marvels and that will be fun for any fan of the franchise.

"Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I'm very proud of the Ms. Marvel show," Feige told the outlet. "I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels, which is coming out [July 28]. It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney+."

Ms. Marvel's Family Is Already An MCU Favorite

One of the things that critics and fans alike loved about Ms. Marvel was the Khan family. Our heroine's supporting cast really shined brightly on Disney+. They'll be appearing in The Marvels as well because of their daughter's recruitment. Entertainment Weekly talked to Zenobia Shroff about the impact of seeing a South Asian family depicted with such warmth on a show of this scale.

"So many parents have written to me to say, 'Thank you. Thank you for showing how I am with my kids. My kids just love it,'" Shroff explained. "That's the whole point. That's why we made it, so that brown kids all over the world can say, 'You know what? It's okay to dream.'"

"It's a relationship like any other. There's not just the superpower angle. There's also the angle of raising a teenager, and I think that's shown very realistically — like, can I go out? Can I do this? And [Muneeba] is saying no. I should mention that Kamala is my 14th South Asian child," Shroff chuckled. "I have played 14 South Asian mothers before this. I'm the go-to, like, 'We need a South Asian mother. Call Zenobia!' So my job was really to bring it and layer it, so people watching don't say, 'Zenobia's doing the same old shtick.'

What's Waiting In The Marvels?

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

Will you be watching Ms. Marvel on ABC? Let us know down in the comments!