The Marvels: Teyonah Parris Shares Hopes for Young MCU Fans

Teyonah Parris is hoping that future generations see The Marvels and are able to accomplish their dreams too. IGN recently interviewed the Monica Rambeau actress about her time in the MCU so far. During their discussion, the idea of representation and its effects on young fans came up. It's no secret that there have been multiple massive moments of kids seeing themselves in the media they consume for years now. With the MCU's Phase 4 and 5 offerings, there have been increased opportunities to see a wider variety of stories. Parris believes that he generation coming up will make use of the memories that they gained during their childhoods.

"I am so grateful for that. I am excited that my child, this whole generation of younger people and also adults... I actually needed this sort of content in college," Parris shared. "Right now in the MCU and in this superhero space, it has opened up so much to be more diverse and show that superheroes can look like any of us."

"Just to see people who look like you, [or] who don't look like you, be in situations that are familiar but are also quite extraordinary," she added, "and how they deal with those circumstances and trials that may come to them and watching them be human, they are super."

Parris Reflects On The Marvels' Reception

Earlier this month, Parris also addressed some of the negative attention The Marvels got and the conversation surrounding the movie. In a talk with People Magazine, she asked fans who had not seen the movie to "give it a fair shot." On social media, after the movie premiered on Disney+, a lot of fans were surprised by how much they enjoyed the MCU adventure. Somewhat proving this point. However, some people aren't going to be so quick to let go of their opinions so easily. And, Parris really isn't asking them to do that anyway.

"I would hope that people would give it a fair shot by just seeing it or trying it," Parris told the outlet. "If you don't like the first 10, 15 minutes, fair enough. Your time is precious. But we make these films so that it can be an escape from your real world in a moment for levity and joy and fantasticalness… You do not have to like something, but give it a chance by actually seeing it and forming your own opinion. And if you did, then that's fair. That's how you feel, and I cannot take that from you."

Monica Rambeua's Wild Post-Credits Scene

There was one moment from filming The Marvels that really stood out to the MCU actress. Her experience filming the post-credits scene was great, and only got better once she saw it in theaters. Parris told Entertainment Tonight about being completely surprised by Beast. It turns out, she filmed with a stand-in and no one ever alerted her to the fact she was filming with a fan-favorite X-Men character.

"I also went wild [seeing Beast at the end of The Marvels] cause I'm like, 'Wait a minute! That's not who I filmed with!' And I had no clue until it aired ... When we filmed it, it was an actor who was very kind, very nice, and he was dressed in a lab coat," Parris revealed. "He looked like a normal, regular doctor. No one said, 'By the way, this is going to be a little surprise.' I had zero clue. I found out with everyone else."

