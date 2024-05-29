Captain Marvel Brie Larson Shares New Superhero Actor Advice

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson shared some of her advice for new superhero actors. The Hollywood Reporter's drama actress roundtable featured the Marvel star and she got asked about her MCU experience. When asked about being a "superhero mentor" she singled out training and costume bathroom logistics as two popular pieces of advice for actors entering the superhero world. Funnily enough, Larson's one of the first people to reach out when newcomers are looking for advice. She's been in the MCU for a minute now, and people are surprised by the amount of training they have to do to get "superhero fit." Along with that, you're going to need a bathroom plan, so go ahead and start thinking about that from the moment you get into the suit.

"Always. I'm the first person to email everybody because it's very specific and very strange," Larson began. "People are like, 'I don't know how to do this.' Yeah, no one does. Why would you? I'll say, 'Train, because you'll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on. And really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit.' The first Captain Marvel, it was a 45-minute thing to get me in and out of that costume."

Brie Larson's Road Through The MCU

It's hard to believe so many years have passed since Brie Larson's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She's appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Marvels and Captain Marvel. Entertainment Tonight previously spoke to the Carol Danvers actress about her journey through the MCU. In essence, there's still more for Captain Marvel to do, but fans have already seen a lot of growth from the character since her early moments in the franchise.

"I think there is still so much inside of Carol," Larson reflected. "I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her."

"I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her," Larson added. "So I think that there is just so much more to go... She is just a great character to continue to grow with. It's like, as I am growing she is growing."

What Was Brie Larson's Last Marvel Role?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

