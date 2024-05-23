Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Taylor Swift Cameo Rumors

Deadpool & Wolverine is already shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of this summer, breaking ticket presale records and earning a lot of hype. Ever since Deadpool & Wolverine began production last year, there have been a number of rumors and speculation about who could cameo in the movie — and one, in particular, has made a lot of headlines. Fans continue to debate whether or not pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is a close friend of Deadpool franchise star Ryan Reynolds, will cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine in some way. In a recent interview with Fandango about Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds addressed the deluge of rumors around Swift's potential cameo, and argued that the various surprises the film could deliver will ultimately be exciting for fans.

"Movies like this, there's so much speculation, so many people that might end up in the film," Reynolds explained. "I mean, I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything could happen, and that's sort of what I love about this universe and this world. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

Will Taylor Swift Play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

One of the biggest rumors surrounding Swift's role in Deadpool 3 has been that she could play Alison Blaire / Dazzler, a beloved mutant pop star with the ability to bend light. Swift was previously rumored to play Dazzler in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, but that did not come to fruition. The recent release of Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, only fueled that speculation even further, as her song "Clara Bow" repeatedly includes a lyric about being "dazzling." Levy, who has acted in Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, has previously played coy about the possibility of her appearing in the film.

"They sure are loud," Levy said, referring to fans of Swift wanting the superstar to play Dazzler. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.