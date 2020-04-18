Captain Marvel Writer Reveals Amazing Auction Item From the Movie Set

In an attempt to help boost the comic industry while comic shops remain closed for the foreseeable future, a significant amount of the industry’s leading creators have launched an initiative to help raise funds for shops in need. That includes long-time Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick, who’s auctioning off a killer item given to the cast and crew who participated in the production of Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel.

As revealed Wednesday afternoon, DeConnick’s biggest lot in the auction is a limited bomber jacket given to only the cast and crew of Captain Marvel. Complete with the Captain Marvel logo and a special movie patch, the olive green jacket is likely a huge addition to the collections of Carol Danvers fans everywhere. As of this writing, it appears the highest bid on the jacket currently sits at $1,000.

Raising money for comic shops – #Creators4Comics. Win Kelly Sue DeConnick’s personal CAPTAIN MARVEL CAST & CREW jacket – signed:

• Bid by replying to this tweet (INTL or US).

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC. https://t.co/WLNC1PYE27 pic.twitter.com/VAzu9FnMST — Kelly Sue DeConnick (@kellysue) April 15, 2020

Launched by the likes of Kami Garcia, Brian Michael Bendis, Gwenda Bond, Sam Humphries, and Phil Jimenez, #Creators4Comics is raising money for the Book Industry Charitable Foundation which is then, in turn, accepting applications from comic stores in need for financial aid.

“#Creators4Comics is a group of comic creators who are coming together to help save comic book retailers and independent bookstores by holding online Twitter auctions to directly benefit the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). BINC is taking applications now and they will start providing direct aid to stores at the end of April,” the organization says on its website.

“We need your help! Whether you are a professional in the comics or book industry or a fan — it’s easy to join and make a difference. With permission, we are borrowing the successful and simple Twitter charity auction format used by #AuthorsForFireys, which raised over $500,000 to assist Australian firefighting efforts.”

Captain Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.

