Comics Superstars Band Together to Support Comic Book Stores With Charity Auctions

Comic book superstars Kami Garcia, Brian Michael Bendis, Gwenda Bond, Sam Humphries, and Phil Jimenez are teaming with a number of other big-name creators to sell everything from signed comics to original art and more in support of the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which provides financial support to struggling bookstores...including comic book shops struggling with the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has closed almost all of their doors and halted distribution from a struggling Diamond Comics Distributors. Garcia, Bendis, Bond, Humphries, and Jimienez will be joined by, among many others, Geoff Johns, Scott Snyder, and Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim.

Guggenheim gave a little hint as to what his plans are earlier today, tweeting that he was pulling together some Arrow swag and scripts, and that fans will be able to bid on a signed copy of any script he has ever written. Greg Capullo is working on a drawing for the auction, and Stranger Things star Matthew Modine has put together a "Brenner bundle" of books, comics, a Funko POP, and more items centered around his character.

Per the Creators 4 Comics website, "Our Twitter-based auctions offer everything from signed comics to artwork to unique events and experiences. Auctions last from Wednesday, April 15, 2020 to Monday, April 20, 2020 at 12pm EST under the hashtag #Creators4Comics." The site explains that fans who want to participate should search the hashtag on Twitter and tweet bids in $1 increments. They also noted that while the official end is on April 20, individual auctions might end sooner than that, and bidders should pay attention to the original tweets. The winning bidders are expected to donate directly to BINC, and submit the proof of donation to the auctioneer to claim their item.

The financial crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on a wave of charitable work from creators; prior to this, Guggenheim had already listed a pair of pitch boards from the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event for sale on eBay to benefit BINC and Feeding America, the country's largest food bank. The two sold today for a total of more than $1,200. Former Deadly Class villain Siobhan Williams has launched a pair of Deadly Class-themed auctions on Instagram to benefit animal rescue charities taxed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Artist like Jim Lee, Rob Liefeld, and Mike Mignola have all been selling art to benefit charities like food banks and BINC, or even just donating directly to comic shops.

