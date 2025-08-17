One of Cartoon Network’s Best Shows Is on Prime Video (And Not HBO Max)

One of the Cartoon Network’s best shows ever is on Amazon Prime Video, not HBO Max. This is obviously a little strange because Cartoon Network and HBO Max are both in the Warner Bros. Discovery family so you would expect a popular Cartoon Network show to be on HBO Max, if not an exclusive to the HBO streaming service. Yet, it is not only not available on HBO Max, but it is on Amazon Prime Video. In the future this could obviously change, but in the meantime, Warner Bros. is sending Cartoon Network fans to another streaming service rather than its own.

The Cartoon Network TV show in question is Dexter’s Laboratory from the mind of Genndy Tartakovsky, a name you may also recognize as the creator of Star Wars: Clone Wars and Samurai Jack. Unfortunately, while HBO Max subscribers can’t enjoy this Cartoon Network classic at all, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can only enjoy the first two seasons. Season 3 and Season 4 are not available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. That said, as Dexter’s Lab fans will know, the first two seasons are the best, and a quality above the two that followed.

Streaming Exclusivity

Not only are the first two season of Dexter’s Laboratory not on HBO Max but Amazon Prime Video instead, they are also streaming exclusives for Amazon Prime Video, making the whole situation all the more odder. That said, how long this will be the case we don’t know. They are obviously not permanent fixtures in the Amazon Prime Video library, but we have no information on when they will leave Amazon Prime Video, let alone come to HBO Max.

Amazon Prime Video Having a Noteworthy Month

Beyond being the exclusive streaming home of the first two seasons of one of the best Cartoon Network shows, Amazon Prime Video recently added one of 2024’s biggest and best movies as part of its new lineup this month.

Compared to the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, and others, Amazon Prime Video has a massive library, and the biggest. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that Dexter’s Laboratory is on Amazon Prime Video. What is more surprising though is that it is, at least currently, an exclusive.

For more coverage on Cartoon Network, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and all things streaming — including the latest Cartoon Network news — click here.