This Cartoon Network Classic Is Now Pretty Much Impossible to Stream

One Cartoon Network classic is pretty much impossible to stream legally now that it has been removed from the final streaming service that had been hosting it in the United States. Cartoon Network has been really going through it in the last few years especially as while it was one of Warner Bros.’s strongest brands heading into its merger with Discovery, it’s now since taken several major hits. This is especially when it comes to the network’s wide library of classic hits, and they’ve been swapped around streaming services in the last few years as their respective licenses have expired.

HBO Max originally kicked off with a full library of Cartoon Network animated classics, but its latest batch of removals this Summer removed the final of these older offerings. Courage the Cowardly Dog was the final Cartoon Network show from the 2000s that stayed with HBO Max after every other show had been removed, but now that itself has been taken off the streamer, it’s now impossible to stream the series in the United States without buying it digitally.

What’s Going On With Courage the Cowardly Dog?

Courage the Cowardly Dog was the final of the Cartoon Network shows from the 2000s that stayed with HBO Max until it was removed this Summer, and the streamer now doesn’t have any animated series older than 2017 with Adventure Time now being its oldest entity. There are only 11 series with the Cartoon Network brand still on the service thus far, but many of the other removed franchises have since moved onto other available streaming services like Hulu. But that’s not the case for Courage the Cowardly Dog as of the time of this writing, and that’s unfortunate.

Courage the Cowardly Dog is one of the most unique projects that ever came from Cartoon Network, and years later the animated series is still held in high regard by fans of a certain age. It’s why the series ended up being a major headliner for the now cancelled Checkered Past block with Adult Swim. The programming block brought classic Cartoon Network to TV screens years after their original broadcast, but was unfortunately cancelled earlier this year after nearly two years of running with the network. It was just another impact of all of the changes with the network.

How to Watch Courage the Cowardly Dog

Unfortunately for fans in the United States, watching Courage the Cowardly Dog has been very limited. The animated series is no longer airing with Cartoon Network either following the cancellation of the Checkered Past block, so fans will need to purchase digitally with platforms like Apple TV in order to revisit the series. It’s worth digging into as it really is a prime classic for Cartoon Network, but it’s now been blocked by a high barrier to entry in the meantime.

It was one of Cartoon Network’s most influential hits, and Courage the Cowardly Dog is teased as such, “Courage the Cowardly Dog follows a frightened, pink beagle dog that lives with a married elderly pair of farmers in the Middle of Nowhere. The trio is thrown into bizarre misadventures, often involving the paranormal and supernatural.”