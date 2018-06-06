Cathedral Under Fire for Allowing ‘Hellboy’ Filming

The Hellboy reboot faced casting controversy earlier this summer and now the film can add a filming location controversy to the list. Officials at Wells Cathedral in Somerset, England are coming under fire for letting the film shoot there.

According to the BBC, worshippers have complained about the cathedral’s use in the film’s production citing concerns about Hellboy‘s back story which includes Nazism and the occult. Pamela Eagan, who lives near the cathedral, expresssed shock that filming was taking place.

“For heaven’s sake,” Eagan said. “Are we losing sight of what this was built for? I have to say I am surprised and shocked.”

However, cathedral officials chalk the criticism up to a lack of understanding about the true nature of Hellboy‘s story. For those unfamiliar, in comics Hellboy is a half-demon who was summoned to Earth by Nazi occultists but instead of being a force for evil, Hellboy ends up being humanity’s greatest defense against the forces of evil. A statement from Wells Cathedral noted this history and acknowledged that the film is truly about “the eternal battle of good over evil.”

“We realise that the idea of this filming may cause concern with some people who aren’t familiar with the stories and the character,” the statement read. “Hellboy originated, in fact, as a superhero in a series of novels created by Mike Mignola. His true nature is one of a hero and he becomes a defender against the forces of darkness. The eternal battle of good over evil which this story examines helps us to encourage an intelligent faith which does not hide from controversy and one that looks for the good inside people no matter their outward appearance.”

Hellboy, starring Stranger Things actor David Harbour as the titular character, is currently filming. The film does not yet have a specific release date but is expected in 2019.



(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

