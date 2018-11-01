Charlie’s Angels Reboot Gets a Writer

TV classic Charlie’s Angels heads back to the big screen, this time from writer Evan Spiliotopoulos, who recently penned the Dwayne Johnson-led Hercules movie, according to THR.

Former Saved By the Bell actress Elizabeth Banks, whose directorial debut Pitch Perfect 2 was a big winner at the box office this year, is attached to direct the film.

The pair will take over for McG, who brought the property to the big screen with two installments in 2000 and 2003.

After the financial success of the films, there was a short-lived TV reboot in 2011.