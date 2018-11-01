Charlie’s Angels Reboot In The Works With Elizabeth Banks Up to Direct

Charlie’s Angels are, like many famous franchises these days, coming back to the big screen in rebooted form.

The three lady spies are said to be returning with an up and coming director at the helm: Elizabeth Banks. Banks recently made her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2 this summer following some acclaimed comical roles over the past few years. She’s becoming quite known for her empowerment of women in movies, seeing as she has been part of The Hunger Games franchise which pits Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen against the Capitol and the Pitch Perfect pair of films which follow a triumphant bunch of college girls.

THR, who was first to break the news of the reboot with Banks attached, is also reporting that Banks and her husband/producing partner, Max Hendelman, will produce the film. They’re currently working with Sony, the studio behind the film, to find a writer.

The last Charlie’s Angels movie came out in 2003, titled Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and was followed by a less-than-successful Charlie’s Angel’s TV show in 2011.