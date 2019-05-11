Charlie’s Angels Reboot Logo Officially Revealed

The Charlie’s Angels franchise is making a return to the big screen later this year, and Sony has just released the brand new logo for their superstar agents. The new logo features Charlie’s Angels in the same font and design from the preview Charlie’s Angels movies from the 2000s, though the font features an orange hue that has a bit of a vintage vibe. The title floats above an intricate V-like design, and you can check it out in the image below (via ComingSoon).

It makes sense that the logo is similar to the past films, as director Elizabeth Banks (who also stars in the movie) says this is more of a continuation than a remake or reboot. In fact, the film will incorporate events and elements from not only the first two films from McG but also the original television series that started it all. The new film will expand the scope of Charlie’s iconic agency from just three agents in the United States to a large organization that features many teams, including the ones we’ll meet in the new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new team will consist of Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott, and instead of one Bosley to act as Charlie’s representative fans will get three for the price of one. As Banks recently described, Bosley has transformed into something more than just a person.

“‘Bosley’ is now a rank in the organization, like lieutenants,” Banks told EW. “All of the Angels have been played by different women and have had different names, but the Bosley character was always named Bosley no matter who played him. We thought, ‘Well, that must mean it’s more than a name.’”

That’s why three different people with that Bosley rank will work with the Angels, including Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou. In the past, the part was played by Bill Murray, and like those films, there will be a mix of action and humor, though the humor is more in line with films like Mission Impossible.

“We talked a lot about [those movies],” Banks says. “Those films work best when the team is together when Ving Rhames is in it, and Simon [Pegg] is in it, and Rebecca Ferguson. That sensibility really matters to me.”

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!