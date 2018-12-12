‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Wraps Production

The new Charlie’s Angels movie is now one step closer to actually hitting theaters, as the reboot has officially wrapped production. At least, the film’s stars have finished up on set.

Over the weekend, actress Naomi Scott took to Twitter to reveal that she had wrapped filming on the new Charlie’s Angels.

Scott, the former Power Rangers star, left a fairly cryptic message on her social media account, simply saying, “That’s a wrap,” next to three emojis of women crossing their arms. Of course, knowing that Scott was filming Charlie’s Angels, and the movie is about three female crime fighters.

That’s a wrap. 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅‍♀️🙅🏻‍♀️ — Naomi Scott (@NaomiScott) December 8, 2018

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2), Charlie’s Angels stars Scott, Kristen Stewart, and newcomer Ella Balinska as the titular trio of heroes. The film will take them around the world, interacting with different Bosley sidekicks from various regions of the globe. Banks will play one of the Bosley characters, alongside Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou. Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Nat Faxon will also star in the film.

Stewart, who has been around the block a few times, believes that fans will definitely enjoy this version of the remake.

“Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Stewart joked in a recent interview. “God, it’s so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing. It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version.”

“There is a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun, but nowadays if you see a woman in combat, everything should be something completely and utterly well within their ability,” Stewart continued. “And [the new trio of Angels] work together really, really beautifully. And there’s a whole network of Angels — it’s not just three — it’s women across the entire globe [that] are connected and helping each other.”

Charlie’s Angels will arrive in theaters on November 1, 2019.